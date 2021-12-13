Nationwide labor shortage intensifies as millions quit their jobs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A nationwide labor shortage is intensifying as a record number of Americans quit their jobs. This is coined as the “Great Resignation,” as the uncertainty of the pandemic has caused many people to reassess their careers.

“Really stepping back and thinking about what they want to do with their lives, keep working at all or in the same industries and occupations they were before the pandemic began,” said Professor George Hammond, an economist at the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management.

The labor department reported more than 4 million workers quit their jobs in October. Hammond said COVID concerns and pressure to enforce safety protocols are causing many foodservice and tourism industry employees to leave.

“It’s really difficult. The jobs were pretty demanding before the pandemic, and you add that along to it,” he said.

Restaurants in Tucson are also feeling the burden of the Great Resignation. “Ghini’s” is struggling to find staff and started offering health insurance to get people in the door.

“I don’t know what else to do. We are offering benefits right now, which is a huge expense,” said owner Coralie Satta.

“Mangos Refresqueria Mexican Cafe” is spending double to recruit new hires.

“Just this very small pool of available resumes or possible new team members. It has been hard for us to fill up just two to three positions,” said Carl Amaya, the co-owner of Mangos Refresqueria y Cafe.

The restaurant is looking to hire more baristas. The position includes an array of benefits such as paid sick time, PTO, holidays, and health insurance. Economists have a few theories about what the workers, who have left their jobs, are doing.

“Some people who are quitting are actually transitioning into retirement if they have the financial reserves to do so,” Hammond said. “It’s also likely people have more elevated cash balances in their bank account through federal income support or just increased savings.”

He said some people are using their savings to buy some time as they explore new options.

“Whether they want to switch industries or occupations or go back and get more schooling,” he said.

