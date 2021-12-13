Broadcast Times

Elective cat declawing banned in Wisconsin city

Madison is the latest city to join the list of areas that have banned elective cat declawing.
Madison is the latest city to join the list of areas that have banned elective cat declawing.(mi_foto // Canva)
By Juliana Tornabene and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Madison is the latest city to join the list of areas that have banned elective cat declawing.

According to WMTV, Madison Common Council members voted unanimously in favor of the ban during their last meeting.

Madison Alder Lindsay Lemmer, who was a sponsor of the proposal, called the act of declawing a “cruel and outdated procedure.”

A declawing procedure involves removing the last bone of each cat’s toes, which Lemmer compared to severing a human finger at the first knuckle.

“Today, every cat in Madison lands on its feet as we set an example for the rest of the state and join the numerous cities throughout the country that have already banned this archaic practice,” Lemmer said.

Madison Cat Project, a cat rescue in the area, also favored the ban.

The rescue’s executive director, Colin Steinke, noted cities like Los Angeles, Denver and San Francisco have already banned declawing of cats, in addition to the entire state of New York.

“We are ecstatic,” Steinke said. “This is a big step forward toward a better world for cats, and to see Madison take this step to join the other cities and states who have done so before us is really exciting.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Grass fire in Moore County now 3,607 acres, 98% contained
Timber Creek Fire in Moore County
AAA: Michigan gas prices drop another 6 cents from a week ago
A woman puts gas into her vehicle.
Western Kentucky town rallies together amid tornado wreckage
Groups of people have worked all weekend long to help one another in wake of the tornado...
Nationwide labor shortage intensifies as millions quit their jobs
Pandemic caused many people to rethink their careers
Henderson police collecting supplies for communities affected by Friday’s storm
The Henderson Police Department is collecting supplies to help the communities affected by...

GRETAWIRE

Groups of people have worked all weekend long to help one another in wake of the tornado...

GRETAWIRE

Western Kentucky town rallies together amid tornado wreckage

A woman puts gas into her vehicle.

GRETAWIRE

AAA: Michigan gas prices drop another 6 cents from a week ago

Pandemic caused many people to rethink their careers

GRETAWIRE

Nationwide labor shortage intensifies as millions quit their jobs

Timber Creek Fire in Moore County

GRETAWIRE

Grass fire in Moore County now 3,607 acres, 98% contained

The Henderson Police Department is collecting supplies to help the communities affected by...

GRETAWIRE

Henderson police collecting supplies for communities affected by Friday’s storm

Monette community bands together during tornado
Home in Monette, AR
Tornado hits Arkansas nursing home, Illinois Amazon warehouse
The Amazon distribution center is partially collapsed after being hit by a tornado on Friday,...
‘It’s not what you do, it’s how you do it’: Clearview Homes residents being forced out
‘It’s not what you do, it’s how you do it’: Clearview Homes residents being forced out