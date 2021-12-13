Broadcast Times

AAA: Michigan gas prices drop another 6 cents from a week ago

A woman puts gas into her vehicle.
A woman puts gas into her vehicle.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:08 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
DEARBORN, Mich. - Gas prices in Michigan are down 6 cents compared to a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.19 per gallon for regular unleaded.

This price is 22 cents less than this time last month but still $1.18 more than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $47 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $8 from when prices were their highest last January.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 73 cents to settle at $71.67. A mostly strong first full week of December for oil futures appears to have brought temporary stability to the marketplace. Some upward pressure comes via news that Mexico might not have as much oil to export in 2022, but downward worries persist as the number of COVID-19 cases rise, particularly in Europe.

“Michigan motorists continue to see some relief at the pump due to lower crude oil prices,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “While crude oil prices increased slightly last week, there are still concerns about rising COVID-19 cases and tighter travel restrictions.”

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price decreased slightly. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.29 per gallon. This price is 2 cents less than last week’s average and $1.26 more than this same time last year.

Click here to view AAA’s state and metro gas averages

  • Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.38-This is an average of the entire Upper Peninsula), Traverse City ($3.32), Ann Arbor ($3.29)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Grand Rapids ($3.04), Benton Harbor ($3.07), Lansing ($3.08)

Find Local Gas Prices

  • Daily national, state, and metro gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com
  • Motorists can find the lowest gas prices on their smartphone or tablet with the free AAA Mobile app. The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance.

