Henderson police collecting supplies for communities affected by Friday’s storm

The Henderson Police Department is collecting supplies to help the communities affected by Friday night’s storm.(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson community is joining together to do their part to help the people suffering from the devastation of the tornadoes that ravaged western Kentucky late Friday night.

The Henderson Police Department is collecting supplies to donate to the relief cause. Items can be dropped off at the Henderson Armory at 735 North Elm Street on Sunday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

“When you see those pictures and videos, your heart just breaks for people in Mayfield and Dawson Springs and all those counties,” Henderson Police Chief Heath Cox said. “We’ve reached out to our community and the Tri-State area. It’s just been unprecedented - the response. I think so many people, we have such a good community that we live in, and so many people want to help and they just don’t know how, so I really think this has given them the opportunity. We wanna do something to try to help others, and this is just a small way that we can do that.”

HPD officials have already taken one shipment down to Hopkins County.

According to a social media post from the Evansville Police Department, the items that officers will be collecting are listed below:

- Bottled water

- Gatorade

- Non-perishable food items

- Hygiene products (soap/shampoo/toothpaste/toothbrushes)

- Cleaning supplies

- Paper products/towels

- Trash bags

- Gloves

- Hand sanitizer

- Baby supplies

- Pet supplies

- Flashlights

- Batteries

- Candles/matches

- Rain ponchos

- Blankets

- First aid kits

- Plastic totes with lids

- Rakes/shovels/brooms

- Duct tape

