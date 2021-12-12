Grass fire in Moore County now 3,601 acres, 95% contained
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A wildfire in Moore County is now considered 95 percent contained.
The #TwinCreekFire broke out Friday afternoon six miles east of Four Way on FM 1913.
Texas A&M Forest Service strike teams and the Dumas Fire Department continue working to contain the fire.
The fire is estimated to span 3,601 acres and is 95 percent contained.
Sunday is expected to be a extreme fire danger day as well with fire crews responding as initial attack from the Twin Creek Fire as needed.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.