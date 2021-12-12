Broadcast Times

Grass fire in Moore County now 3,601 acres, 95% contained

Timber Creek Fire in Moore County
Timber Creek Fire in Moore County(Texas A&M Forest Service)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A wildfire in Moore County is now considered 95 percent contained.

The #TwinCreekFire broke out Friday afternoon six miles east of Four Way on FM 1913.

Texas A&M Forest Service strike teams and the Dumas Fire Department continue working to contain the fire.

The fire is estimated to span 3,601 acres and is 95 percent contained.

Sunday is expected to be a extreme fire danger day as well with fire crews responding as initial attack from the Twin Creek Fire as needed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Smoke from wildfire in Moore County west of Lake Meredith can be seen in Hutchinson Country. Please be observant and cautious as you are traveling.

Posted by City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM on Friday, December 10, 2021

