Rep. Graves proposes bill to make staged collisions a federal crime, lower car insurance rates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Congressman Garret Graves is proposing a bill that would lower insurance rates for Louisiana’s drivers by making it a federal crime to stage a vehicle collision and fraudulently claim financial damages.

A federal investigation uncovered a massive car accident staging ring in New Orleans. As of November 2021, 40 people have been charged, 29 resulted in convictions so far, for intentionally causing more than 100 wrecks. One staged accident alone resulted in a $4.7 million settlement.

“Louisiana drivers pay some of the highest insurance rates in America. This is unacceptable and the solutions don’t require rocket science. Our bill will prevent criminal rings from further increasing the cost to drive and do business in Louisiana,” Graves said.

Drivers like Daniel Freedman said his car insurance bill has been a thorn in his side for years.

“It’s about $100 a month. What’s going through my mind is, it’s just a lot of money,” Freedman said.

“We have a lot of people where this is a make-it or break-it deal,” Graves said.

Graves also said the high rates may literally be driving business away. He said a lot of truck drivers are considering leaving Louisiana and taking their business to other states just to cut cost.

“I had a guy that had his trucks in Texas who said that the insurance company offered him a 60% reduction in rates if he signed a ‘Louisiana exemption’ which meant that he could not drive the trucks in Louisiana,” Graves said. “This is more than just the cost of insurance. It really does have greater impacts on us, and we want to make sure that we’re fixing this because criminals should not be dictating these types of costs for us and undermining the competitiveness of Louisiana.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.