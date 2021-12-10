Broadcast Times

New Amazon facility in Park City busy ahead of Christmas

A look inside the Amazon fulfillment center in Park City, Kan.
A look inside the Amazon fulfillment center in Park City, Kan.(KWCH)
By Anna Auld
Dec. 10, 2021
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The new Amazon fulfillment center in Park City stretches more than 20 football fields. Inside the massive warehouse, about 1,400 employees are working to get packages out the door this holiday season.

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, employees expect to fil about 1 million orders at the Park City facility.

Amazon fulfillment center employee Geoffrey Fletcher said employees work in shifts to keep the facility operating 24/7. With that, he said workers are receiving about 40,000 items per day.

Amazon reports having 2 million products, just at the Park City facility. The approximate 1,400 employees play their parts in getting those products shipped as quickly as they can.

“You order it online, and boom, the wheels start turning to get it in a box and slap a shipping label on it and on a trailer and out the door,” Fletcher said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

