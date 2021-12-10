‘It’s not what you do, it’s how you do it’: Clearview Homes residents being forced out

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Residents of a low-income housing complex say they’re being forced out weeks before their notice expires.

Clearview Homes is demolishing the apartments to build more affordable housing.

Tenants are still supposed to have 22 days to leave the premises, but some were already getting evicted this week.

“People come by with their U-Haul trucks hauling and my grandbaby said... grandad what you gonna do? I said leave it to the Lord. Leave it to God,” said Leon, a resident at Clearview Homes.

Leon has lived over here for more than 60 years. He was sitting on his porch one day when he got a notice that he had to leave.

“I don’t know why these people getting evicted from their homes,” he said. “I couldn’t tell you but I sit on the porch and saw them putting the people out.”

Leon didn’t know the company that owns the property, Cardinal Capital Management, planned to clear out their homes to build affordable units.

His family, including his daughter and grandkids, all live with him. They’re packing everything up, but some residents didn’t have a chance to move out.

“That young lady picked up her daughter off the school bus and her 8-year-old child getting off the bus had to witness their belongings getting put out of that home. 8 years old and two-and-a-half weeks until Christmas,” said a Clearview resident.

Mayor Van Johnson said he was told that resident got evicted for “squatting”, an issue separate from their agreement with developers.

But he said it still could’ve been handled better.

The original notice from the complex gave residents 60 days, the end of October, until the City of Savannah stepped in to ask developers to extend it.

“The only thing we ever asked for was time,” said a resident.

But fast forward to this week, the City said it seems that agreement was not honored.

“In my mind, even though it was absolutely legal, it was not right,” said Mayor Van Johnson. “It’s not what you do, it’s how you do it and I don’t like how this was done.”

With it not being City of Savannah property, all the mayor said they can do is help where they can.

“We’re going to continue to fight for our residents,” he said.

Leon said at this point, all they can do is put faith in who will take care of them.

“I don’t care if you put me out 99 times...my God still got a door open for me.”

The mayor said they have been in communication with the developers.

He said the city attorney is working with the court to possibly get the eviction off their records.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.