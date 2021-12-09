Infrastructure bill funding could help pave way for improvements in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - President Joe Biden was in Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday discussing the benefits of his new trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. The bill could mean the end to slow internet in Kansas and 100 miles of unpaved roads in Wichita.

“If Wichita is grappling with how they can get, you know, more paved road or reduce the number of unpaved roads, part of this bill will also be sharing the revenue with local entities,” said Lindsey Douglas, Deputy Secretary for the Kansas Department of Transportation. “So, as they’re looking at their systems if that’s the choice that they want to make with some of these dollars, that is an option as well.”

Kansas will receive almost $4 billion dollars from the infrastructure bill to improve roads, highways, and bridges across the state.

$2.6 billion for towards highway repairs

$454 million for water infrastructure

$100 million to increase broadband access

$40 million dollars to provide charging stations for electric cars

Douglas said she appreciates President Biden visiting the Midwest and seeing the need. She also said the state plans to put the money to good use.

“We’re going to prioritize those funds to really help solve the problems that we see now. And we’ve got three primary goals for which we want to spend those dollars really to focus on saving lives and reducing fatalities and serious injuries on our roadways. But then also reducing transportation costs for people and the movement of goods,” Douglas said.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said the city is still trying to find out how much money it’s eligible for under President Biden’s plan.

KDOT officials said they will be meeting with leaders across the state this coming week to talk about how to use this money.

