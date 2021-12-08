Broadcast Times

How could schools benefit from the Build Back Better Act?

The Education and Labor Committee’s portion of the legislation offers $454 billion in funding for schools and the labor force.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After clearing the House, the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act is up for a vote in the Senate. The social policy and climate change legislation could help address issues plaguing our nation’s school system including personnel shortages.

Nikki Beam, a nurse in New Orleans, said she became increasingly frustrated having to pick her six-year-old daughter up from school every day.

“I was literally leaving work in a gap that the doctors had if there was one,” she said.

Beam said she had to transfer her daughter to a new school because she said there was a bus driver shortage.

“I was like do I keep going to my boss, like ‘hey I don’t have a way for my child to get home because one bus isn’t running,’” said Beam.

Across the country in addition to a teacher shortage, schools are struggling to fill open positions from cafeteria workers to bus drivers.

A survey from the National Association for Pupil Transportation found 51% of school districts classify their bus shortage as “severe.”

The House Education and Labor Committee is hoping to fix some of these issues with its portion of the Build Back Better Act which the committee says calls for just over $454 billion in proposed funding.

The dollar amount breakdown of the committee’s portion of the $1.75 trillion dollar Build Back Better Act includes:

  • $380 billion for childcare and universal preschool
  • $1 billion for Older Americans Act
  • 20 billion each for higher education, efforts to help workers secure good jobs, and the civilian climate corps
  • $10 billion for child hunger

“This allows people to go to work,” said Education and Labor Committee Chairman Congressman Bobby Scott.

Scott said the largest dollar amount of the committee’s portion $380 billion will not only help make childcare more affordable but prepare three- and four-year-olds for school.

“Pre-K has been shown to be a very valuable part of your educational experience,” said Scott.

Scott said funding for job training could help with addressing the bus driver and other shortages in the nation’s workforce.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas senator supports honorable discharge for unvaccinated military members
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the Department of Defense, Hickam 15th...
What’s behind the NDAA delay?
What's behind the NDAA delay?
Lawmakers in Washington remember the late Senator Bob Dole
Washington remembers Bob Dole
A fight over workplace vaccination rules puts government shutdown talk on the table
A fight over workplace vaccination rules puts government shutdown talk on the table
Justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe
Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization recap

GRETAWIRE

Laura Brunmaier finished her undergrad at Mines in 2019 in Biomedical Engineering.

GRETAWIRE

SD Mines student receives major award for cardiovascular studies

Omicron variant found in NOLA

GRETAWIRE

Health leaders urge vaccination boosters amid Omicron variant dectection in NOLA

Duluth Winter Village: Holiday shoppers support Northland small businesses

GRETAWIRE

Duluth Winter Village: Holiday shoppers support Northland small businesses

A team of six people are now in their third day of trying to locate a single family of the...

GRETAWIRE

This team is scouring the forests of Kauai to save a native bird from extinction

DOT camera shows engineers' vehicles during inspection of the I-43 Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge in...

GRETAWIRE

I-43 Leo Frigo Bridge reopens after report of buckling; inspectors find no safety issues

The Interstate 49 Inner-City Connector project was a big talker during a public hearing...

GRETAWIRE

Louisiana outlines highway construction priorities for northwest corner of the state

New legislation aims to bring more transparency in pet cremation process
New legislation aims to bring more transparency into the pet cremation process.
Memorial Hospital celebrates new clinic in Pass Christian
Memorial celebrated opening a new clinic in Pass Christian, where it didn’t have a presence...
Bronson hesitant on his $37M road and infrastructure bond amid S&P downgrade
A photo of Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson taken on Nov. 23, 2021 in the Anchorage Assembly...