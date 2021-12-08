$6.622M wastewater infrastructure project to begin in January in Alto Pass, Ill.

ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - The Village of Alto Pass will receive $4.4 million in state funding for new wastewater infrastructure.

The project is part of $16,878,529 in grants awarded to five total communities across the state through the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s Unsewered Communities Construction Grant Program.

Governor JB Pritzker and IEPA Director John J. Kim made the announcement on Wednesday, December 8.

“Alto Pass is the first recipient of the EPA’s Unsewered Communities Construction Grant in Illinois – but many more communities will follow. Thanks to Rebuild Illinois, we are making $100 million available to build wastewater collection and treatment facilities for communities without them,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We also have provided an additional grant program to help communities plan their future design so they can build the solution that works best for them – over 30 communities have already received these planning grants earlier this year.”

Alto Pass is located in Union County. According to a release from the governor’s office, it has a population of just over 300 residents.

The news release stated the village currently has failing septic tanks for the collection and treatment of sanitary sewer waste.

The village applied and was approved for an UCCGP that will be used to build a new wastewater treatment system with chlorination, and a septic tank effluent pump wastewater collection system consisting of about 160 new septic tanks and pumps at each home and business in the community.

A necessary force main will also be built along with the installation of air release valves, cleanouts and a backup generator.

Crews will also be removing and replacing pavement, along with other improvements, as part of the project.

In addition to EPA funding, Alto Pass is also receiving $500,000 from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and more than $2.2 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Loan/Grant Funds to help fund the project.

The total project cost is estimated to be $6.622 million.

The village anticipated construction to begin in January 2022 and end in December 2022.

“When we invest in real, tangible infrastructure, we are doing the work we are elected to do,” said State Representative Paul Jacobs (R-Paloma). “I am thrilled Southern Illinois is receiving the attention we deserve on this crucial piece of infrastructure for our people. This project will also mean good paying jobs for the hard-working men and women of Southern Illinois while ensuring basic needs continue to be met.”

The IEPA announced in fall 2002 that $20 million in funding would be available to help communities with inadequate or nonexistent wastewater collection and treatment facilities.

The agency estimates more than 200 Illinois communities fall under that category.

Other communities that are receiving UCCGP grants include:

City of Freeport in Stephenson County - $2,244,529 to provide sewer service to the Oakhill Subdivision residences that are currently using private septic systems

Village of Westfield in Clark County - $5,000,000 to build a wastewater treatment plant with UV disinfection to serve approximately 558 residents of the unsewered community

City of East Dubuque in Jo Daviess County - $2,222,000 to extend the sanitary sewer to 84 residential single-family households in the Indian Hills and Kneable Court residential subdivisions that are currently on private systems

Northern Moraine Water Reclamation District/Village of Holiday Hills in McHenry County - $3,495,000 for the Phase 1 portion of the extension of sanitary sewer service from Northern Moraine Wastewater Reclamation District to the 276 single family residences in the Village of Holiday Hills and 29 homes in the Le Ville Vaupell Subdivision

