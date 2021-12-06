Broadcast Times

Lawmakers in Washington remember the late Senator Bob Dole

Washington remembers Bob Dole
Washington remembers Bob Dole
By Peter Zampa
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A Capitol Hill icon passed away at 98 Sunday. Former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.) is being remembered by colleagues and friends as a hero whose legacy will live on.

There has been a bipartisan outpouring of support for the late senator, who served in the Senate for 27 years.

Before serving in the Senate, the Russell, Kan. native was nearly killed in World War II, sustaining injuries that stayed with him the rest of his life.

“He didn’t have the ability to shake a hand in kind of the normal way, but he went out of his way to make sure that every World War II veteran, really every veteran, knew that he or she was appreciated,” said Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.).

Moran shared stories with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau of being with Dole as he greeted World War II veterans at the memorial in Washington - a memorial Dole helped make a reality.

Moran says Dole is the first senator he ever met. He called Dole an unscripted, witty war hero who devoted his life to serving his nation in conflict and in peacetime.

Others around Capitol Hill joined Moran in mourning the death of a man they looked up to as a mentor, colleague, and friend.

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), the longest serving senator, worked alongside Dole for years. He posted on Instagram Sunday:

Moran believes most Kansans would say they still wish Bob Dole was their senator today. Moran says Dole loved his state, especially the people in it.

“They knew that Bob Dole cared about them and worked hard on their behalf,” said Moran.

Moran says he expects Dole’s remains to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol. He also expects a memorial service to take place at the National Cathedral.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A fight over workplace vaccination rules puts government shutdown talk on the table
A fight over workplace vaccination rules puts government shutdown talk on the table
Justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe
Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization recap
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Jan. 6 panel votes to hold former DOJ official in contempt
FILE - Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks as he stands next to Deputy...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...

GRETAWIRE

Laura Brunmaier finished her undergrad at Mines in 2019 in Biomedical Engineering.

GRETAWIRE

SD Mines student receives major award for cardiovascular studies

Omicron variant found in NOLA

GRETAWIRE

Health leaders urge vaccination boosters amid Omicron variant dectection in NOLA

Duluth Winter Village: Holiday shoppers support Northland small businesses

GRETAWIRE

Duluth Winter Village: Holiday shoppers support Northland small businesses

A team of six people are now in their third day of trying to locate a single family of the...

GRETAWIRE

This team is scouring the forests of Kauai to save a native bird from extinction

DOT camera shows engineers' vehicles during inspection of the I-43 Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge in...

GRETAWIRE

I-43 Leo Frigo Bridge reopens after report of buckling; inspectors find no safety issues

The Interstate 49 Inner-City Connector project was a big talker during a public hearing...

GRETAWIRE

Louisiana outlines highway construction priorities for northwest corner of the state

New legislation aims to bring more transparency in pet cremation process
New legislation aims to bring more transparency into the pet cremation process.
Memorial Hospital celebrates new clinic in Pass Christian
Memorial celebrated opening a new clinic in Pass Christian, where it didn’t have a presence...
Bronson hesitant on his $37M road and infrastructure bond amid S&P downgrade
A photo of Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson taken on Nov. 23, 2021 in the Anchorage Assembly...