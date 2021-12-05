Broadcast Times

SD Mines student receives major award for cardiovascular studies

Laura Brunmaier finished her undergrad at Mines in 2019 in Biomedical Engineering.
Laura Brunmaier finished her undergrad at Mines in 2019 in Biomedical Engineering.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 12:57 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A South Dakota Mines graduate is receiving national attention for her groundbreaking work in biomedical research.

Laura Brunmaier finished her undergrad at Mines in 2019 in Biomedical Engineering. She then became a graduate student and began work engineering blood vessels to be used by surgeons during cardiovascular surgeries.

This research was able to get her a grant of $130 thousand from the National Science Foundation.

She said that this work is close to her heart, as her family has a history with heart disease, and hopes her work can make breakthroughs in the field of cardiovascular study.

”It’s something that’s close to me in a way, and so to be able to pursue something that’s near and dear to me and relevant that I can relate to, but also medically oriented allows me to really run hard at it.”

Before working in the cardiovascular study, Brunmaier worked as a store manager for AT&T.

