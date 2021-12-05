Broadcast Times

Health leaders urge vaccination boosters amid Omicron variant dectection in NOLA

Omicron variant found in NOLA
Omicron variant found in NOLA
By Amanda Roberts
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The joy of the Thanksgiving holiday was mildly dashed for Ochsner Health leaders when the World Health Organization first labeled the Omicron COVID-19 variant as a variant of concern.

“We have no way to predict if Omicron is similar but if it’s like Delta we’ll flex and we’ll figure out how to take care of the patients,” said Sandra Kemmerly, M.D.

The state health department announced Louisiana’s first probable Omicron case found in a person in the greater New Orleans area who only traveled within the United States.

LSU Health’s infectious disease expert, Fred Lopez says this already indicates community spread.

“There’s some other preliminary data that suggests that people are three times more likely to get re-infected with this,” said Lopez.

State health leaders say what makes Omicron so concerning is how it has an estimated 50 mutations, mostly on the spike protein which allows the virus to enter human cells.

Lopez says exactly how that variant will affect infections, public health, transmissibility, hospitalizations, and deaths remains a question.

“I think people are optimistic that vaccines are still going to afford protection for what we want to afford protection against which is hostile which include hospitalizations, and deaths… still, when you look at the state of Louisiana 55% of the population has had initiation of the vaccine, and a little under 49% have completed the vaccination series so we still have a lot of people out there who are not immune to any variants,” said Lopez.

Lopez says now is the time to remember the COVID protocols we’ve become so accustomed to, and especially time to get vaccinated or a booster shot.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SD Mines student receives major award for cardiovascular studies
Laura Brunmaier finished her undergrad at Mines in 2019 in Biomedical Engineering.
Duluth Winter Village: Holiday shoppers support Northland small businesses
Duluth Winter Village: Holiday shoppers support Northland small businesses
North Carolina reports 3,720 new coronavirus cases; percent positive at 7.1%
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
South Carolina reports 871 new confirmed coronavirus cases
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
This team is scouring the forests of Kauai to save a native bird from extinction
A team of six people are now in their third day of trying to locate a single family of the...

GRETAWIRE

Laura Brunmaier finished her undergrad at Mines in 2019 in Biomedical Engineering.

GRETAWIRE

SD Mines student receives major award for cardiovascular studies

Duluth Winter Village: Holiday shoppers support Northland small businesses

GRETAWIRE

Duluth Winter Village: Holiday shoppers support Northland small businesses

A team of six people are now in their third day of trying to locate a single family of the...

GRETAWIRE

This team is scouring the forests of Kauai to save a native bird from extinction

DOT camera shows engineers' vehicles during inspection of the I-43 Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge in...

GRETAWIRE

I-43 Leo Frigo Bridge reopens after report of buckling; inspectors find no safety issues

The Interstate 49 Inner-City Connector project was a big talker during a public hearing...

GRETAWIRE

Louisiana outlines highway construction priorities for northwest corner of the state

New legislation aims to bring more transparency in pet cremation process
New legislation aims to bring more transparency into the pet cremation process.
Memorial Hospital celebrates new clinic in Pass Christian
Memorial celebrated opening a new clinic in Pass Christian, where it didn’t have a presence...
Bronson hesitant on his $37M road and infrastructure bond amid S&P downgrade
A photo of Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson taken on Nov. 23, 2021 in the Anchorage Assembly...