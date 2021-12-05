Health leaders urge vaccination boosters amid Omicron variant dectection in NOLA

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The joy of the Thanksgiving holiday was mildly dashed for Ochsner Health leaders when the World Health Organization first labeled the Omicron COVID-19 variant as a variant of concern.

“We have no way to predict if Omicron is similar but if it’s like Delta we’ll flex and we’ll figure out how to take care of the patients,” said Sandra Kemmerly, M.D.

The state health department announced Louisiana’s first probable Omicron case found in a person in the greater New Orleans area who only traveled within the United States.

LSU Health’s infectious disease expert, Fred Lopez says this already indicates community spread.

“There’s some other preliminary data that suggests that people are three times more likely to get re-infected with this,” said Lopez.

State health leaders say what makes Omicron so concerning is how it has an estimated 50 mutations, mostly on the spike protein which allows the virus to enter human cells.

Lopez says exactly how that variant will affect infections, public health, transmissibility, hospitalizations, and deaths remains a question.

“I think people are optimistic that vaccines are still going to afford protection for what we want to afford protection against which is hostile which include hospitalizations, and deaths… still, when you look at the state of Louisiana 55% of the population has had initiation of the vaccine, and a little under 49% have completed the vaccination series so we still have a lot of people out there who are not immune to any variants,” said Lopez.

Lopez says now is the time to remember the COVID protocols we’ve become so accustomed to, and especially time to get vaccinated or a booster shot.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.