Duluth Winter Village: Holiday shoppers support Northland small businesses

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -Harbor Drive behind the DECC has been transformed for this year’s Duluth Winter Village.

The annual holiday market opened its gates Saturday, and organizers said it was busy from the get-go, with shoppers excited to see this year’s changes.

“It is bustling and people seem to be walking around with lots of parcels,” said Lucie Amundsen, Communications Director for the DECC.

Those parcels are filled with items from some of the 40 small businesses with ties to the Northland that are taking part in this year’s market.

For some vendors, just landing a place in the market is a sign of validation.

“To me as a local business owner it represents how we can come together and show the community that small businesses are here,” said Stacey Karkkainen, owner of Kettle Kravings Kettle Corn.

Landing a spot in the holiday market is a competitive process and it starts with an application period that begins in the spring.

“They have an online application for you to describe your business to them and for you to describe and what you can bring to Winter Village,” said Karkkainen.

According to event organizers, getting a spot in the Winter Village can be a business-boom for local vendors.

In previous years, the market brought in 20,000 visitors over the course of two days.

They want visitors to feel like they’re strolling through an outdoor European-style market, complete with wood cabin-inspired stalls for vendors.

The Duluth Winter Village may not be the place to find every gift, but for some, it’s a place to find the perfect gift.

“I came to the Winter Village looking to buy a lamp, I didn’t know what I was going to find here. This lamp is perfect, I have to have it,” said Kyle Pundsack, a Winter Village shopper.

The Duluth Winter Village runs December 4th and 5th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

