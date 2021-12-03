Broadcast Times

New legislation aims to bring more transparency in pet cremation process

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
TALLHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Imagine losing a family pet, having it cremated, and later finding out the ashes you received didn’t actually belong to your pet at all. That’s exactly what happened to one Florida resident. As NewsChannel 7′s Jake Stofan tells us, her story is the inspiration behind new legislation aimed at bringing more transparency into the pet cremation process.

When Laurie Sullivan lost her cat after a long battle with lymphoma she wanted to be there for the cremation.

Instead, she was told it had already happened and something went catastrophically wrong.

“They to this day have never answered what happened.”

She went looking for answers on her own, sending the ashes she was given to the University of Florida for DNA testing… the results were shocking.

“They could not identify that it was a cat, but most alarming was they found human DNA.”

Laurie’s story caught the ear of State Senator Gayle Harrell, who for the past three years has carried legislation that would require more transparency from cremation providers.

“We want to make sure that little box on your shelf is truly your pet.”

Under the bill crematoriums that deceive pet owners about the service they’re receiving could face a $1000 fine.

We spoke with Stoney Thompson who runs a pet crematorium service in Panama City.

He says he started his company after seeing what happens at larger facilities.

“We provide a private ceremony here and we do things a little bit different than we found was being done in the past.”

Thompson told us he thinks more transparency would be good for the industry as a whole and most importantly for the owners.

“There’s a lot of room for a more personal intimate service with the family member, cause pets are family too.”

The bill has cleared one Senate committee, but as of now there’s no House sponsor. Still, Laurie and Senator Harrell are holding out hope this will be the year it passes.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

