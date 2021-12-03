Broadcast Times

Memorial Hospital celebrates new clinic in Pass Christian

Memorial celebrated opening a new clinic in Pass Christian, where it didn’t have a presence...
Memorial celebrated opening a new clinic in Pass Christian, where it didn’t have a presence before.
By John Fitzhugh
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - The omicron variant is forcing preparations for one of the largest health care providers on the Gulf Coast. Memorial celebrated opening a new clinic in Pass Christian, where it didn’t have a presence before.

President and CEO Kent Nicaud was particularly proud to see the company he manages to come into the city he lives in. He believes the clinic will be another tool to help them face COVID’s new omicron variant.

“So we’re just hopeful that it does not hit us like it has hit with the Delta variant, but we are prepared in the event that it does,” said Nicaud.

Like all hospital systems, Memorial has faced staffing shortages that Nicaud said were made potentially worse by the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for all healthcare workers. A recent court ruling has given them relief from that mandate.

“We are happy to report that our employee population is about 73% vaccinated,” said Nicaud. “But that’s still a lot of people being mandated and unfortunately, it would have impacted us negatively from a job force development.”

He said the mandate went too far into people’s personal beliefs.

“It’s not fair for a government agency in my thoughts to mandate a belief. And losing employees because of religion or a health reason was not fair to both the employees or the health system,” said Nicaud.

The bottom line, he said is that they are relieved to be able to maintain their current staff so they will be better prepared for whatever they may face this winter.

