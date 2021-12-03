Broadcast Times

Louisiana outlines highway construction priorities for northwest corner of the state

View a statewide interactive map and a preliminary list of Fiscal Year 2022-23 projects for LaDOTD District 4
The Interstate 49 Inner-City Connector project was a big talker during a public hearing...
The Interstate 49 Inner-City Connector project was a big talker during a public hearing Thursday, Dec. 2 in Bossier City focused on Louisiana's highway construction priorities for LaDOTD District 4 in Fiscal Year 2022-23. The district includes Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Red River and Webster parishes.
By Tayler Davis and Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — The Interstate 49 Inner-City Connector project was a big talker during a public hearing Thursday, Dec. 2 in Bossier City.

The morning gathering in the Bossier Civic Center is part of the statewide road show highlighting Louisiana’s highway construction priorities for Fiscal Year 2022-23.

The hearings, one in each of the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development’s nine districts, are being hosted by the Louisiana Legislature’s Joint Transportation, Highways & Public Works Committee.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Louisiana’s preliminary highway priority program projects for Fiscal Year 2022-23

Thursday’s meeting in Bossier City focused on plans for LaDOTD District 4, which includes Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Red River and Webster parishes.

INTERACTIVE: Use this map to view projects in your area of the state:

Below is the preliminary list of highway priority program projects for LaDOTD District 4 in Fiscal Year 2022-23:

