I-43 Leo Frigo Bridge reopens after report of buckling; inspectors find no safety issues

DOT camera shows engineers' vehicles during inspection of the I-43 Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge in...
DOT camera shows engineers' vehicles during inspection of the I-43 Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge in Green Bay
By WBAY news staff and Joshua Peguero
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Interstate 43 is reopening across the Fox River after an inspection of the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge found no safety issues, the Department of Transportation says.

DOT Communications Manager Mark Kantola tells Action 2 News a motorist going over the bridge thought they felt a bump and reported it to police. A police officer checking it out also felt a bump or a pavement issue.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Brown County Highway Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Green Bay Police Department responded to investigate and closed the bridge as a precaution.

“When we get these reports on the Leo Frigo we do operate out of an abundance of caution,” Kantola wrote. “This isn’t the first time we had people call in and said they felt a bump. But it’s turned out to be nothing.”

Kantola said two bridge engineers conducted an extensive review of the structure and the crest of the bridge where the bump was reported. They didn’t find any safety issues with the pavement or the structure and determined the bridge is safe for travel.

Motorists were diverted at Webster Avenue or Atkinson Drive on either end of the bridge and had to cross the Fox River using bridges in downtown Green Bay or the Highway 172 bridge in Allouez during the closure.

The bridge was built in 1980. It was known as the Tower Drive Bridge before being renamed in honor of a local philanthropist.

In September 2013, the Leo Frigo Bridge had a severe buckling. One of the piers sank deeper into the ground, causing a 400-foot span of the bridge deck to sag across all four lanes of traffic. Investigators found industrial waste products in the soil below the bridge which caused severe corrosion on some steel supports, which buckled under the weight of a bridge pier. The bridge was closed for a little over 4 months.

