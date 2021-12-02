Broadcast Times

Armed man outside UN arrested after standoff, lockdown

NYPD emergency services officers respond to a man standing outside the United Nations...
NYPD emergency services officers respond to a man standing outside the United Nations headquarters with what police said appeared to be a shotgun, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The United Nations headquarters in New York City was locked down for several hours Thursday after a man was seen pacing outside one of its main gates with what police said appeared to be a shotgun.

The man, who appeared to be in his 60s, was taken into custody without incident at around 1:30 p.m., about three hours after police said he was first spotted outside a security checkpoint on Manhattan’s First Avenue.

During the standoff, the man held an object pointed at his own throat, possibly a firearm. The gates on the fence that rings the U.N. complex were closed, and the man didn’t appear to be trying to breach the security perimeter. Police said there was no danger to the public.

People inside U.N. headquarters were initially told to shelter in place, but were later allowed to move about the complex and come and go from other entrances. The U.N. General Assembly and Security Council were both in session Thursday.

U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said there was “zero indication” the man was a current or former U.N. employee.

Details including criminal charges weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

GRETAWIRE

A photo of Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson taken on Nov. 23, 2021 in the Anchorage Assembly...

GRETAWIRE

Bronson hesitant on his $37M road and infrastructure bond amid S&P downgrade

FILE - In this July 6, 2011, file photo, a grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone...

GRETAWIRE

Wyoming Game and Fish Commission approves tri-state grizzly management MOA

UT Tyler Biology Professor Enhances Commercial DNA Ancestry Discover

GRETAWIRE

UT Tyler professor collaborates with genetic ancestry company on new discovery

Electric car initiatives across the state

GRETAWIRE

More electric car initiatives underway across the state

The Mesa County Public Health offices located in Grand Junction, Colo.

GRETAWIRE

Staffed ICU beds in Mesa County at 100 percent capacity

DVIP partners with Iowa Heartlanders to set up Holiday Store

GRETAWIRE

Domestic Violence Intervention Program partners with Iowa Heartlanders to set up Holiday Store

Scott County lays out plans for new Youth Justice & Rehabilitation Center
Scott County lays out plans for Youth Justice & Rehabilitation Center
Three COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students ages 5 to 11 will be held in Hanover
The vaccine clinics are appointment only.
Redistricting plans face busy week in South Carolina
South Carolina’s work to draw new districts after last year’s U.S. Census should get closer to...