UT Tyler professor collaborates with genetic ancestry company on new discovery

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:33 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Joshua Banta, PhD, associate professor of biology at The University of Texas at Tyler has collaborated with the genetic ancestry company ADNTRO to create a picture of global genetic diversity to help customers understand how they fit in globally.

Banta said the “Ancestral Shape” module creates graphs of worldwide genetic diversity and shows the customer precisely how they fit in.

“Well, how does that compare to a person from East Asia for instance? Well, it turns out that a person from East Asia isn’t 100% East Asian and a person from Europe isn’t 100% European because of human migration,” Banta said.

ADNTRO sells at-home DNA ancestry kits to those who are curious about their genetic makeup and predisposition in areas such as nutrition, sports, health, personality and aging. This module opens a new window to compare your genetic percentages of where you come from and who from that population follows suit.

CEO Morgan Monzon found Banta on YouTube and wanted to collaborate to incorporate his expertise and provide a bridge overseas. Monzon said the modules are user-friendly.

Professor Banta shared a YouTube video showing people how they can upload their own genetic data anonymously and try the “Ancestral Shape” module for free.

