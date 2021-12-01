Broadcast Times

Staffed ICU beds in Mesa County at 100 percent capacity

As of Nov. 30, 55 county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19
The Mesa County Public Health offices located in Grand Junction, Colo.
The Mesa County Public Health offices located in Grand Junction, Colo.
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:31 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to data published by Mesa County Public Health, as of Nov. 30, 55 Mesa Co. residents are currently in the hospital due to COVID-19. Staffed intensive care unit beds are at 100 percent capacity at local hospitals.

Overall hospital capacity is just under 96 percent.

The coronavirus is not the only reason for the high numbers, but, according to the health department, it is a significant contributor. Mesa Co. Public Health has posted a capacity alert on its website, explaining hospitals are diverting incoming patients and activating surge plans.

Over the two weeks preceding Nov. 30, just over 1,200 coronavirus cases were reported in the county, as well as 11 deaths.

According to health department spokeswoman Stefany Busch, ”Another thing to note is when we look at our current hospitalizations, the overwhelming majority of individuals in our hospitals are not vaccinated for COVID-19. At last report, about 84% of individuals, Mesa County...residents, in our hospitals right now are unvaccinated.”

For the latest updates on vaccine clinic hours in Mesa Co. and appointment bookings, click here. For a link to the health department’s data dashboard, click here.

