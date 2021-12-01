Staffed ICU beds in Mesa County at 100 percent capacity

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to data published by Mesa County Public Health, as of Nov. 30, 55 Mesa Co. residents are currently in the hospital due to COVID-19. Staffed intensive care unit beds are at 100 percent capacity at local hospitals.

Overall hospital capacity is just under 96 percent.

The coronavirus is not the only reason for the high numbers, but, according to the health department, it is a significant contributor. Mesa Co. Public Health has posted a capacity alert on its website, explaining hospitals are diverting incoming patients and activating surge plans.

Over the two weeks preceding Nov. 30, just over 1,200 coronavirus cases were reported in the county, as well as 11 deaths.

According to health department spokeswoman Stefany Busch, ”Another thing to note is when we look at our current hospitalizations, the overwhelming majority of individuals in our hospitals are not vaccinated for COVID-19. At last report, about 84% of individuals, Mesa County...residents, in our hospitals right now are unvaccinated.”

