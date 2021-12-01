More electric car initiatives underway across the state

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More and more we’re seeing a push to get you to drive electric. Now there’s a whole state initiative behind it.

But, will our state and cities be ready for a way to charge all those electric cars? The interest in electric cars is sparking.

“Every major automobile manufacturer has said there is going to be an end to the internal combustion engine in the next 10-20 years. So, we want to make sure Huntsville’s infrastructure is ready for an influx of electric transportation,” said CEO of Energy Alabama, Daniel Tait.

Tait says as the times are changing, Huntsville needs to keep up.

“What we are pushing right now is an ordinance to have EV chargers come with commercial and multi-family so think apartment complex construction.

City Council member, Bill Kling says Huntsville could see new EV chargers as soon as next summer.

“Well, we have already done a plan that we approved about two months ago. We are putting in chargers in several locations downtown, and we are going to be expanding that,” said Kling.

This comes amid Governor Kay Ivey announcing a Drive Electric Initiative. The state is investing in EV infrastructure, including four million dollars in grants for charging stations on Alabama interstates and highways.

“We are all witnessing the transition automakers are making around the world and I want to be sure Alabama’s economy is positioned to benefit from it,” said Ivey.

Tait says contrary to popular belief, electric vehicles can save money.

“EV’s are slightly higher on sticker price than standard vehicles. That is changing fast. A new F150 is coming out next year and a new electric F150 is starting around the same price,” said Tait.

Kling says the rising gas prices are also a reason to consider electric cars.

“You can see in California gas is around 5 dollars a gallon and of course here it’s been in the mid-three dollar range. That certainly catches people’s attention,” said Kling.

ALDOT is also expected to make an announcement next week in regards to Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that could bring around 79 million dollars to support the expansion of EV chargers.

