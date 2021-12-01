Broadcast Times

Domestic Violence Intervention Program partners with Iowa Heartlanders to set up Holiday Store

By Becky Phelps
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Iowa (KCRG) -The Domestic Violence Intervention Program and the Iowa Heartlanders Hockey team got together to set up DVIP’S annual Holiday Store on Tuesday.

DVIP gathered toys and more through donations from the community. Families who get outreach and shelter services from DVIP can come to the store and pick out toys and gifts perfect for their kids, like shopping in a regular store, but with no cost.

Each child gets large gifts, stocking stuffers, pajamas and a stuffed animal. The store will help at least 75 families. “Having people make choices about what to get their children, each of our kids are unique and has special interests and things that they love, and providing that dignity to the victim survivors who have gone through some of the worst experiences of their lives, especially the kids is absolutely vital.” says Alta Medea-Peters, Director of Community Engagement.

People can still donate toys to the store through donation bins set up throughout Johnson County, up until Christmas Eve. You can find more information about that program and where to donate here.

“We are so pleased to be receiving volunteer support from the Iowa Heartlanders on this project,” said Medea-Peters. “It’s always exciting to make connections with new community partners. We’re looking forward to working with them this holiday season, and we can’t wait to see what the partnership brings in the future.”

Brian McKenna, President, Iowa Heartlanders Hockey shared “We are pleased to have players volunteer and to assist in raising the level of awareness for this very worthwhile cause.”

You can find the DVIP Holiday Shopping List and donation information, as well as, learn more about the Domestic Violence Intervention Program by visiting their website at https://dvipiowa.org/.

