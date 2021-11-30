Broadcast Times

Biden signs 4 veterans-related bills into law

He also delivered remarks, saluting bipartisanship and paying tribute to veterans. (Source: POOL via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Gray News) - President Joe Biden signed four bills dealing with veterans into law during a White House signing event on Tuesday. He also delivered remarks, saluting bipartisanship and paying tribute to veterans.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough also attended, as well as legislators who were instrumental in the bills’ passage such as Sens. Raphael Warnock, Tammy Duckworth and Jon Tester.

The following bills were signed into law:

  • S. 796, “Protecting Moms Who Served Act of 2021,” addresses maternal health care for veterans.
  • S. 894, “Hire Veteran Health Heroes Act of 2021,” creates a program to recruit separating Department of Defense medical personnel for VA positions.
  • S. 1031 is designed to launch a study of race and ethnicity disparities when it comes to VA benefits and disability ratings.
  • And S. 1095, “Colonel John M. McHugh Tuition Fairness for Survivors Act of 2021,″ requires public colleges and universities that receive G.I. Bill benefits to provide in-state tuition rates for students using the Survivors’ and Dependents’ Education Assistance program.

