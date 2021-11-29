Broadcast Times

Three COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students ages 5 to 11 will be held in Hanover

The vaccine clinics are appointment only.
The vaccine clinics are appointment only.(ktuu)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - There will be three COVID-19 vaccine clinics held in Hanover for students ages 5-11 for their first or second dose.

The following clinics will be held:

  • Nov. 30 - Laurel Meadow Elementary School from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 6 - At the old Food Lion in Ashland
  • Dec. 13 - South Anna Elementary School

The vaccine clinics are appointment only. To make an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Latest News

Redistricting plans face busy week in South Carolina
South Carolina’s work to draw new districts after last year’s U.S. Census should get closer to...
Absentee request deadline trips voters under new Georgia law
Voting
Newburgh synagogue celebrates first night of Hanukkah
Worshippers at Temple Adath B’nai Israel in Newburgh held a menorah lighting to commemorate the...
Local Christmas tree lot effected by tree shortage
Local Christmas tree lot effected by tree shortage.
After nearly 24 hours, wildfire in Kalihi declared 100% contained
Dozens of firefighters continue to battle stubborn wildfire above Kalihi

GRETAWIRE

South Carolina’s work to draw new districts after last year’s U.S. Census should get closer to...

GRETAWIRE

Redistricting plans face busy week in South Carolina

Voting

GRETAWIRE

Absentee request deadline trips voters under new Georgia law

Worshippers at Temple Adath B’nai Israel in Newburgh held a menorah lighting to commemorate the...

GRETAWIRE

Newburgh synagogue celebrates first night of Hanukkah

Local Christmas tree lot effected by tree shortage.

GRETAWIRE

Local Christmas tree lot effected by tree shortage

Dozens of firefighters continue to battle stubborn wildfire above Kalihi

GRETAWIRE

After nearly 24 hours, wildfire in Kalihi declared 100% contained

The Alachua County Sheriff is urging residents to sign up for the free service Smart 911
Smart 911
Owners, artists encourage local, small business shopping throughout holiday season
Small business Saturday
Keep it down: City Council looks at limiting noise from Waikiki street performers
The city council is considering a bill to limit how loud street performers can be in Waikiki.