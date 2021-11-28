Owners, artists encourage local, small business shopping throughout holiday season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It may have been a cloudy, chilly day on Magazine Street, but the small business Saturday deals helped warm things up.

“I just got one dress the store is giving an extra 20%,” said one shopper.

“We definitely got a lot more foot traffic and stuff in the afternoon. All of a sudden there was 30 people in here and we love it when it’s busy,” said Emily Armatis with Trashy Diva.

With bright, eye-catching dresses perfect for the holidays or a holiday gift, those at Trashy Diva were welcoming the crowds supporting small businesses.

“Mostly it’s gifts I’ve had some people here and there for me, but mostly is my daughter has a baby or a granddaughter. It’s been a lot of fun helping people find things,” said Armatis.

“My best friend and I always spend every small business Saturday shopping on Magazine Street,” said Jenny Schecter. The National Retail Federation anticipated holiday shopping to pick up this year compared to last, estimating nearly 60 million people would plan to shop on small business Saturday.

But it means more than simply a retail holiday for Jenny Schecter.

“We realized we were spending our money outside of New Orleans and wanted to spend money to help the parish. We wanted to support local retailers and make sure you’re not buying online and keeping the creative and original aspects of New Orleans retail culture alive, so it’s a lot of artisans and craftsmen who are local and supporting their art as well,” said Schecter.

After a winter of pandemic fashion, Jamie Allen of Revolver Fashion says shoppers are looking for something special this year.

“It’s all resale which is really important these days we have to stop fast fashion because that’s killing our environment. I gotta give the people 20% ya know,” said Allen.

Whether you’re treating yourself or shopping for someone else, remember to support small businesses.

