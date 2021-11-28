The Alachua County Sheriff is urging residents to sign up for the free service Smart 911

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff is urging residents to sign up for a free service he says could make a difference in a life or death situation.

The Smart 911 service is available in Alachua County.

You can set up an account with any information you want first responders to have in case of an emergency.

For example, fire crews would know how many people live in a home and where the bedrooms are while medics would know about any pre-existing health conditions.

If you want to sign up, A link to the website is here.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville man accused of killing his 7-month-old baby

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.