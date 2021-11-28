Broadcast Times

The Alachua County Sheriff is urging residents to sign up for the free service Smart 911

Smart 911
Smart 911
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 12:18 AM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff is urging residents to sign up for a free service he says could make a difference in a life or death situation.

The Smart 911 service is available in Alachua County.

You can set up an account with any information you want first responders to have in case of an emergency.

For example, fire crews would know how many people live in a home and where the bedrooms are while medics would know about any pre-existing health conditions.

If you want to sign up, A link to the website is here.

