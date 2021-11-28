Broadcast Times

After nearly 24 hours, wildfire in Kalihi declared 100% contained

Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stubborn wildfire in Kalihi was contained Saturday after firefighters extinguished flames with water drops and with ground operations.

Officials said the fire was declared 100% contained just before 1 p.m.

There were no structures damaged in the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

A cause has not yet been determined.

As of Friday night, officials said, flames had scorched about four acres in all.

The fire started about noon Friday, sending up smoke that could be seen for miles. It was centered on a hillside above the Kamehameha IV Housing.

This story will be updated.

