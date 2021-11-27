Broadcast Times

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport sees increased holiday numbers near pre-pandemic levels

A parking lot full sign taken at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on Nov. 26,...
A parking lot full sign taken at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on Nov. 26, 2021.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 1:12 AM EST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The holidays are a time for families to get together. But many have to fly to see their family members, which is causing some problems at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

Communications Manager for the airport Megan Peters said the problem is that their parking lots are almost full.

“When we look at the travel season that we had in 2019, we did not have this parking problem in 2019,” said Peters.

There are 1,289 spaces total at the airport parking garage, and an additional 894 spaces in the long term parking area. Both parking lots are nearly full.

“Right now we are seeing our parking at capacity or very near to capacity. There are very few people vacating spaces right now, so people incoming hoping to get parking, they’re not finding it very easily,” Peters said.

Officials from the airport said they can’t recall a situation like this in the past and Peters said that the Transportation Security Administration gave a preliminary report of a 5% increase in people going through security compared to 2019.

“We are getting back to that pre-pandemic travel where the lines are definitely stacking up, so make sure if you a can pre-check, pre-check,” Peters said. “If you need to drop you bag, plan on there being a line. The more you manage your time before coming to the airport, the less frustrations you’ll have inside the terminal.”

If you are looking to park, Peters said you may have to use a nearby agency and then shuttle to the airport from there, but to arrive at least two hours before your flight and to always be checking your flight to make sure that it is still on time.

