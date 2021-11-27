Broadcast Times

One Bowling Green business is excited ahead of small business Saturday

The majority are looking forward to small business Saturday, which takes place November 27.
The majority are looking forward to small business Saturday, which takes place November 27.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many rushed to the store this morning to get in on the sales and deals.

But if you did not want to stand and wait in line, many local businesses also had their own sales.

“We’ve had a great turnout today. Today we did a more you buy the more you save so that’s been a really good, good turnout for today. But we’re most excited about tomorrow which is our Small Business Saturday and tomorrow our specials we’ve never done this before, so it be something kind of fun and new and that will be a mystery scratch-off. So every person making a purchase will get a card and then they scratch the little circle and it’ll, it’ll determine whether they get a discount or a prize so it’ll all be fun,” says Susan Hoechner, owner of Barbara Stewart Interiors.

Susan adds that it is important to support small and local businesses.

