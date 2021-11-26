Broadcast Times

Working on Thanksgiving amid worker shortage

Restaurants work around worker shortages
Restaurants work around worker shortages
By Allie Potter
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 12:32 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Thanksgiving is a time where we gather around the table with family, friends and plates full of food.

Many stores and restaurants are closed to give workers the opportunity to do just that. While other places are open but face a worker shortage.

As you can imagine, getting extra help during the holidays can be a struggle. But the Views Restaurant was not letting that get in the way of your turkey dinner.

Whether you dined in or picked up, Thanksgiving dinner was made possible by the hustle and bustle of these workers.

“For Thanksgiving it is a volunteer day,” said The Views Restaurant manager Errick Dean Owens.

His employees are only working because they want to, he says.

“A lot of us pushed back our holiday plans just so we can be open and available for the community,” said Chef Azura Romero.

Owens said they have had a worker shortage, but their guests have supported him and his employees during it.

“And we can stay open short-staffed because they are willing to wait that extra 5 to 10 minutes,” said Owens.

The gratitude continues inside the kitchen as they are thankful to be serving on Thanksgiving.

“We are available for some of the people who may not have family,” said Romero.

“I love it. Customer service, taking care of somebody...It is like bringing someone into your home. They are our guests,” said Owens.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shortage of Santa Helpers persists as demand increases
Shortage of Santa Helpers
Local officials remind shoppers to keep small business in mind this Black Friday
Shift the Spend campaign
Access to food resources can be difficult for vulnerable communities
access to resources
Brazos Valley mobile food pantry welcoming first-time recipients
Mobile Food Pantry
Bluefield Union Mission provides meals for those in need this Thanksgiving
Bluefield Union Mission's Thanksgiving Turkeys

GRETAWIRE

Shortage of Santa Helpers

GRETAWIRE

Shortage of Santa Helpers persists as demand increases

Shift the Spend campaign

GRETAWIRE

Local officials remind shoppers to keep small business in mind this Black Friday

access to resources

GRETAWIRE

Access to food resources can be difficult for vulnerable communities

Mobile Food Pantry

GRETAWIRE

Brazos Valley mobile food pantry welcoming first-time recipients

Bluefield Union Mission's Thanksgiving Turkeys

GRETAWIRE

Bluefield Union Mission provides meals for those in need this Thanksgiving

Mayor Bronson reviewing budget amended by Assembly
A photo of Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson taken on November 23, 2021 in the assembly chambers
Homelessness and poverty services ramp up for holiday season
The Salvation Army is one of many organizations that expands their programs for the holidays.
Chaddock needs more people to become adoptive parents in Adams County
There are 118 kids in foster care in Adams County right now, according to the Illinois...