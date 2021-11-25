Broadcast Times

Chaddock needs more people to become adoptive parents in Adams County

There are 118 kids in foster care in Adams County right now, according to the Illinois...
There are 118 kids in foster care in Adams County right now, according to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
By Charity Bell
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - There are 118 kids in foster care in Adams County right now, according to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. As National Adoption Awareness Month comes to an end, Chaddock in Quincy said there’s a need for adoptive parents to give these kids a forever home.

Melissa Fantz, and her husband, said they have adopted four kids over the last 12 years.

“I worked with a lot of kids and families that were in desperate situations. And I think that just kind of carried over to we have a home with a bunch of empty bedrooms, and there’s kids that need a place to go so we could help out,” Fantz said.

Chaddock Child Welfare Specialist Lisa Brandon said there’s a large need for adoptive homes for kids ages eight to 18.

“Often those children have had a trauma history. They’ve been exposed to more domestic violence or substance abuse or the untreated mental health that maybe they were being exposed to by birth parent,” Brandon said.

Brandon said it’s more difficult to find a permanent home for kids in that age, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made that search even more difficult.

“With a lot of people kind of being conscious of their exposure to other people who are not immediate family members, I think that’s reduced it,” Brandon said.

Fantz said the ultimate goal is reconnecting kids with their birth parents, although that isn’t always possible.

“It became evident that they weren’t going to return home to their biological families. And at that point, we couldn’t let them go with somebody else. So, of course, we love them too much to send them, you know, to another foster home or adoptive home,” Fantz said.

Brandon said adoption awareness month is about celebrating adoptions as well as the possibility that these kids could reconnect with their biological families.

She said there are several ways you can get involved even if it’s not through adoption. For example, you can become a babysitter for foster parents or donate school supplies, Christmas gifts, and more.

Copyright 2021 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Bluefield Union Mission provides meals for those in need this Thanksgiving
Bluefield Union Mission's Thanksgiving Turkeys
Mayor Bronson reviewing budget amended by Assembly
A photo of Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson taken on November 23, 2021 in the assembly chambers
Homelessness and poverty services ramp up for holiday season
The Salvation Army is one of many organizations that expands their programs for the holidays.
What we know about the 1,270 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Texas Coronavirus update
Council Bluffs shelters reaching capacity, affecting women

GRETAWIRE

Bluefield Union Mission's Thanksgiving Turkeys

GRETAWIRE

Bluefield Union Mission provides meals for those in need this Thanksgiving

A photo of Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson taken on November 23, 2021 in the assembly chambers

GRETAWIRE

Mayor Bronson reviewing budget amended by Assembly

The Salvation Army is one of many organizations that expands their programs for the holidays.

GRETAWIRE

Homelessness and poverty services ramp up for holiday season

GRETAWIRE

Council Bluffs shelters reaching capacity, affecting women

An rendering shows what Whittier could look like with a new proposed project.

GRETAWIRE

Whittier excited about ‘once in a lifetime’ project

Community members concerned about youth violence
Maui residents getting a say in how the county reforms its police department
Keisa Liu sent two proposals to the Maui Charter Commission for consideration.
What work is being done during Ascension Parish moratorium on new subdivisions?
This is a new home being built in Ascension Parish.