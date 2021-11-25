Chaddock needs more people to become adoptive parents in Adams County

QUINCY (WGEM) - There are 118 kids in foster care in Adams County right now, according to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. As National Adoption Awareness Month comes to an end, Chaddock in Quincy said there’s a need for adoptive parents to give these kids a forever home.

Melissa Fantz, and her husband, said they have adopted four kids over the last 12 years.

“I worked with a lot of kids and families that were in desperate situations. And I think that just kind of carried over to we have a home with a bunch of empty bedrooms, and there’s kids that need a place to go so we could help out,” Fantz said.

Chaddock Child Welfare Specialist Lisa Brandon said there’s a large need for adoptive homes for kids ages eight to 18.

“Often those children have had a trauma history. They’ve been exposed to more domestic violence or substance abuse or the untreated mental health that maybe they were being exposed to by birth parent,” Brandon said.

Brandon said it’s more difficult to find a permanent home for kids in that age, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made that search even more difficult.

“With a lot of people kind of being conscious of their exposure to other people who are not immediate family members, I think that’s reduced it,” Brandon said.

Fantz said the ultimate goal is reconnecting kids with their birth parents, although that isn’t always possible.

“It became evident that they weren’t going to return home to their biological families. And at that point, we couldn’t let them go with somebody else. So, of course, we love them too much to send them, you know, to another foster home or adoptive home,” Fantz said.

Brandon said adoption awareness month is about celebrating adoptions as well as the possibility that these kids could reconnect with their biological families.

She said there are several ways you can get involved even if it’s not through adoption. For example, you can become a babysitter for foster parents or donate school supplies, Christmas gifts, and more.

