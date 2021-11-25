Bluefield Union Mission provides meals for those in need this Thanksgiving

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -This Wednesday nearly three hundred bags of thanksgiving necessities including a full frozen turkey were distributed by the Blufield Union Mission just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Traditionally the bags were given out along with a hot meal on Thanksgiving day but for the second year, the bag distribution has happened a day early to make it easier for families to get their feast prepared on time and to help limit how many volunteers are working together at the same time.

“We have talked about this for years to separate [into two days], because sometimes in giving a turkey [at] this time of day on Thanksgiving [it] doesn’t really allow families any time to prepare the meals, so I think this is going to be the new normal for us,” said Lonnie Quesenberry, “breaking it into two days the way we do Christmas.”

