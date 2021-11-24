Broadcast Times

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019....
The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019. (Source: CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior.

Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively prosecuting violent passengers who assault crew members or endanger the safety of other passengers. Federal law prohibits interfering with a flight crew, including assaulting, intimidating or threatening crew members.

In a statement, Garland said such passengers do more than harm employees. “They prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel. Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard,” he said.

The memo also notes that dozens of incidents have been reported to the FBI by the Federal Aviation Administration — it investigates some flight disturbances and can issue civil fines to disruptive passengers — as part of an “information-sharing protocol” between the two agencies.

The FAA said earlier this month that it had launched 950 investigations into passenger behavior on flights this year. That is the highest total since the agency started keeping track in 1995. In the five years from 2016 through 2020, the agency averaged 136 investigations a year.

The agency also said that it had referred 37 cases involving unruly airline passengers to the FBI for possible criminal prosecution since the number of disruptions on flights began to spike in January.

“The unacceptable disruptive behavior that we’re seeing is a serious safety threat to flights, and we’re committed to our partnership with the DOJ to combat it,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said.

Airlines and their unions have pressed the federal government to push more aggressively for criminal prosecution. Airlines have reported more than 5,000 incidents involving unruly passengers this year, with more than 3,600 of those involving people who refused to wear face masks as required by federal regulation.

“The Department of Justice is committed to using its resources to do its part to prevent violence, intimidation, threats of violence and other criminal behavior that endangers the safety of passengers, flight crews and flight attendants on commercial aircraft,” Garland said in the statement.

The international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO, Sara Nelson, also applauded Garland’s announcement.

“Consequences need to be swift and clear to keep travel safe and protect the people on the frontlines who have worked through all the stresses of this pandemic,” Nelson said in a statement. “We want to take people to New Orleans, Seattle, Fort Lauderdale, or to see Grandma. We do not want to take them to jail. But, the DOJ can now make it clear that’s where you’re going if you refuse to cooperate and act out violently on a plane.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tribes to mourn on Thanksgiving: ‘No reason to celebrate’
FILE - Supporters of Native Americans pause following a prayer during the 38th National Day of...
Fed officials express resolve to address inflation risks
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services...
Houston highway project sparks debate over racial equity
Fabian Ramirez stands next to Interstate 45 while traffic flows behind him Friday, Nov. 19,...
White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Biden picks women of color to lead White House budget office
FILE - Office of Management and Budget acting director Shalanda Young speaks during a Senate...

GRETAWIRE

Bluefield Union Mission's Thanksgiving Turkeys

GRETAWIRE

Bluefield Union Mission provides meals for those in need this Thanksgiving

A photo of Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson taken on November 23, 2021 in the assembly chambers

GRETAWIRE

Mayor Bronson reviewing budget amended by Assembly

The Salvation Army is one of many organizations that expands their programs for the holidays.

GRETAWIRE

Homelessness and poverty services ramp up for holiday season

There are 118 kids in foster care in Adams County right now, according to the Illinois...

GRETAWIRE

Chaddock needs more people to become adoptive parents in Adams County

GRETAWIRE

Council Bluffs shelters reaching capacity, affecting women

An rendering shows what Whittier could look like with a new proposed project.

GRETAWIRE

Whittier excited about ‘once in a lifetime’ project

Community members concerned about youth violence
Maui residents getting a say in how the county reforms its police department
Keisa Liu sent two proposals to the Maui Charter Commission for consideration.
What work is being done during Ascension Parish moratorium on new subdivisions?
This is a new home being built in Ascension Parish.