What work is being done during Ascension Parish moratorium on new subdivisions?

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Some parishes, like Ascension, now have moratoriums in place for some new developments following recent flood events but what is actually being done during this time to prevent homes from possibly flooding in the future?

Construction can be found almost everywhere in one of the fastest-growing parishes in the state.

After relentless calls from concerned citizens, a nine-month moratorium went into effect back in July for a few reasons.

“Obviously, traffic and drainage, those are our two biggies,” said Ricky Compton, Ascension Parish director of planning and facilities management.

But homes are still being built in Ascension Parish. The only thing this moratorium does is stop the sub-dividing of land.

Since the moratorium went into effect, the council hired a consulting firm based in Texas called, Kendig Keast Collaborative, to really look at current and future growth issues the parish is facing.

“You know, should you be building subdivisions exactly the same across this parish or could we have a better way to do it?” asked Compton.

He added the consulting firm is looking at potentially changing the parish’s land development code.

“Should there be other ways that we can sub-divide property in St. Amant versus Galvez and Dutchtown,” inquired Compton.

The consulting firm presented some of its really early findings to the council recently.

“What Kendig Keast is initially proposing to kind of get the bug in our ears was potential multi-housing units because that is something we don’t have in Ascension - so, you know, triplexes, duplexes, things like that,” said Ascension Parish Councilman Michael Mason (District 11).

“But they were looking at smaller multi-housing units that won’t take as much landmass and won’t take up as much parking,” added Mason.

Mason said the firm is trying to find ways to develop some of the parish’s un-developed areas like Donaldsonville and others and sort of take a break in spots like Prairieville and Dutchtown.

“They’re trying to accommodate for the growth. They’re (consulting firm) not going to stop the growth because we know we can’t do that because if we continue to have the success we have in our school district, growth is going to happen,” explained Mason.

The consultant company will present its high-priority recommendations to the council in March of 2022.

The moratorium expires in April 2022.

