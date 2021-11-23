Broadcast Times

University of Iowa Hospitals sees early increase in flu cases

University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics is the first in the state of Iowa to participate in an...
University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics is the first in the state of Iowa to participate in an international clinical trial for a Remdesivir.(University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics)
By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The University of Iowa Health Care System held a press conference Monday afternoon surrounding an increase in flu cases across the state.

Two weeks ago, UIHC reported one flu case in its network of clinics. However, this week it reported 150 new cases.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Theresa Brennan explained why this uptick concerns her.

“This is early, in general, we wouldn’t see these numbers until into December,” Brennan said. “When we see early spread we worry it’s going to be higher spread.”

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, this year’s dominant flu strain is N3H2. Brennan said UIHC has seen a majority of these cases among college-aged students so far.

With COVID-19 still a concern for hospitals, Brennan said she’s worried about what a severe flu season could do to an already overwhelmed healthcare industry.

“Once it starts to spread it can be a really big deal for our workforce and our community in general,” Brennan said.” “It takes out of place some of our nurses, our doctors, our therapists, our technicians. It can really hamper our ability to take care of our patients.”

Heading into the holiday season, Brennan stressed the importance of seeing a doctor when someone feels sick, especially since flu symptoms are similar to those of COVID-19.

Knowing what a patient might be sick with can determine how long they have to isolate or what treatment they can receive.

“There are treatments available for influenza, you can argue how effective they are, but they are utilized,” Brennan said. “With these new oral medicines coming out for COVID it’s important that we know who’s got what.”

Much like with COVID-19, Brennan advised everyone to get this year’s flu shot, if they can, and to stay at home if they feel sick.

According to IDPH’s website, 24% of Iowans have received the flu shot this season.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
What we know about the 1,266 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Texas Coronavirus update
FAA proposes fines for alcohol-related incidents on planes
Two airplane pilots pass by a line of passengers while waiting at a security check-in line at...
Maui residents getting a say in how the county reforms its police department
Keisa Liu sent two proposals to the Maui Charter Commission for consideration.
What work is being done during Ascension Parish moratorium on new subdivisions?
This is a new home being built in Ascension Parish.

GRETAWIRE

Keisa Liu sent two proposals to the Maui Charter Commission for consideration.

GRETAWIRE

Maui residents getting a say in how the county reforms its police department

This is a new home being built in Ascension Parish.

GRETAWIRE

What work is being done during Ascension Parish moratorium on new subdivisions?

Road project in Quincy

GRETAWIRE

Quincy road projects to finish before winter

UAW strikes against John Deere amid national labor shortage

GRETAWIRE

Labor expert explains lasting impact of Deere contract

Scott County Juvenile Detention Center

GRETAWIRE

Local youth speak out against proposed juvenile detention center

Bedford High School parents, students see new safety, security measures
For the first time in nearly a month, parents and students are walking into Bedford High...
As part of Weed and Seed initiative, volunteers partner with officers to clean up graffiti in Chinatown
Chinatown cleanup
Wood County Health Department in COVID-19 “crisis mode”
The Wood County Health Department is seeing its highest COVID-19 case rate of 2021.