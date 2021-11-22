Broadcast Times

Quincy road projects to finish before winter

Road project in Quincy
Road project in Quincy(WGEM)
By Charity Bell
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:32 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy contractors are racing against the clock to get road projects done before winter weather sets in next month.

City Director of Utilities and Engineering Jeffrey Conte said they rented a truck for about five months to get all pothole work done for the year.

Conte said now they’re completing sewer and pipe work and asphalt paving at several locations like Elm Street, Oak Street and Washington Street.

“Asphalt paving is just about done, maybe another week at most and then after that they can still do concrete pavements so sidewalk work can be done, curbs and gutters can be done, and places we’re working on concrete can be done into December,” Conte said.

He said they’ll stop projects mid-December for a couple of months and finish what’s left around mid-March.

Sen. Jon Ossoff working to ensure timely mail delivery in Columbus
Sen. Jon Ossoff working to ensure timely mail delivery in Columbus