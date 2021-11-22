Broadcast Times

Labor expert explains lasting impact of Deere contract

UAW strikes against John Deere amid national labor shortage
UAW strikes against John Deere amid national labor shortage(KWQC)
By Montse Ricossa
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Now that John Deere & Co. has a new contract with the United Auto Workers, a labor expert says the deal will have a lasting effect on not only our community but also the nation.

John Deere proposed three contracts: the first, only 10% of United Auto Workers approved. The second was approved by 45%, and the third was finally ratified by 61%.

“This is a victory for a lot of people. It’s a victory for Deere workers certainly because they stood up for themselves. And for future generations to protect good jobs in our communities. They got a better contract than they would have gotten without the strike, and they stuck together as a union throughout the strike,” explains Paul Iversen, a labor educator at the University of Iowa.

UAW members stood on the picket line for 35 days, asking for things like better wages and healthcare plans. Not only did this negotiation help Deere employees, but possibly others nationwide said Iversen.

“This is part of this national uprising that has taken place since COVID. Workers all over the country in organized and unorganized ways have said ‘we’re not going to go back to the way that employers were treating us before covid that employers have to treat us with respect have to provide us with pay and benefits that allow us to support ourselves and have to provide a safe work environment.’”

As over 10,000 Deere employees return to the facilities, they may expect the environment to feel a little different: “usually after a strike, morale is actually better than it was before the strike. Because before the strike, there’s this pent-up feeling that doesn’t maybe put in a page that people were just dissatisfied. And now maybe you haven’t satisfied everything, but you’ve gotten yourself a lot closer to what is what you consider a fair relationship.”

Both Deere and UAW call this agreement “groundbreaking” and are ready to get their employees back to work.

The 6-year-contract includes several things Iverson notes as impressive, including the cost-of-living adjustments, which will take inflation into account. Healthcare is free for employees as well, something Deere says is practically unheard of in this day and age.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Quincy road projects to finish before winter
Road project in Quincy
Local youth speak out against proposed juvenile detention center
Scott County Juvenile Detention Center
Bedford High School parents, students see new safety, security measures
For the first time in nearly a month, parents and students are walking into Bedford High...
As part of Weed and Seed initiative, volunteers partner with officers to clean up graffiti in Chinatown
Chinatown cleanup
Wood County Health Department in COVID-19 “crisis mode”
The Wood County Health Department is seeing its highest COVID-19 case rate of 2021.

GRETAWIRE

Road project in Quincy

GRETAWIRE

Quincy road projects to finish before winter

Scott County Juvenile Detention Center

GRETAWIRE

Local youth speak out against proposed juvenile detention center

For the first time in nearly a month, parents and students are walking into Bedford High...

GRETAWIRE

Bedford High School parents, students see new safety, security measures

Chinatown cleanup

GRETAWIRE

As part of Weed and Seed initiative, volunteers partner with officers to clean up graffiti in Chinatown

The Wood County Health Department is seeing its highest COVID-19 case rate of 2021.

GRETAWIRE

Wood County Health Department in COVID-19 “crisis mode”

Local realtors encourage residents to take advantage of East Texas’ market
Housing market
From personal tragedy, mom seeks to warn as fentanyl-laced drugs lead to increase in overdose deaths
Wichita mother Marcia Brown discusses the dangers of fentanyl-laced drugs after her two adult...
Sen. Jon Ossoff working to ensure timely mail delivery in Columbus
Sen. Jon Ossoff working to ensure timely mail delivery in Columbus