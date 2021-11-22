Broadcast Times

Harris announces $1.5B investment in health care workforce

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about how the recently signed infrastructure law...
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about how the recently signed infrastructure law will benefit Ohioans after touring the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 189 on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris announced Monday that the Biden administration is investing $1.5 billion from the coronavirus aid package to address the health care worker shortage in underserved communities.

The funding will go to the National Health Service Corps, Nurse Corps and Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Recovery programs, all federal programs that offer scholarship and loan repayments for health care students and workers if they pledge to work in underserved and high-risk communities.

“Our nation must invest in a health care workforce that looks like America, and provide access to equitable health care for all Americans,” Harris said.

The money, which includes funds from the American Rescue Plan and other sources, will support more than 22,700 providers, marking the largest number of providers enrolled in these programs in history, according to the White House. It comes in response to recommendations laid out earlier this month by the White House’s COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force, which issued a report outlining how the administration could address systemic inequality in the health care system.

The COVID-19 pandemic has both highlighted and exacerbated health care disparities for minority and underserved communities. According to an analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation, over the course of the pandemic, minority Americans have seen higher numbers of cases and higher rates of death than their white counterparts.

“COVID-19 did not invent health disparities. Just ask any healthcare professional and she will tell you: Health disparities existed long before this virus reached our shores. Health disparities stem from broader systemic inequities,” she said.

It’s just the latest investment from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, passed in March of this year, aimed at addressing health disparities among minority and underserved communities. Earlier this month, the White House announced an additional $785 million in funding for federal programs aimed at improving diversity in the public health workforce and supporting people with disabilities.

During the Monday event, Harris pushed for passage of President Joe Biden’s nearly $2 trillion social safety net and climate change package, which would provide funding to temporarily close the Medicaid coverage gap and expand access to health insurance marketplace subsidies through 2025.

Harris said the package would also make a historic investment in maternal health “to address the tragedy of black maternal mortality in America.”

Black women in the U.S. are about three times as likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause as others, partly because of racial bias they may experience in getting care and doctors not recognizing risk factors such as high blood pressure.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Attorneys make final case to jurors in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
Defendant Greg McMichael listens to an attorney during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse...
Biden to keep Powell as Fed chair, Brainard gets vice chair
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing,...
Probe finds ‘overwhelming evidence’ of misconduct by Cuomo
FILE - This Wednesday, May 27, 2020 file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a news...
Official: More than 90% of federal workers got COVID-19 shots by deadline
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Biden’s political standing fuels Democratic worry about 2024
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...

GRETAWIRE

Road project in Quincy

GRETAWIRE

Quincy road projects to finish before winter

UAW strikes against John Deere amid national labor shortage

GRETAWIRE

Labor expert explains lasting impact of Deere contract

Scott County Juvenile Detention Center

GRETAWIRE

Local youth speak out against proposed juvenile detention center

For the first time in nearly a month, parents and students are walking into Bedford High...

GRETAWIRE

Bedford High School parents, students see new safety, security measures

Chinatown cleanup

GRETAWIRE

As part of Weed and Seed initiative, volunteers partner with officers to clean up graffiti in Chinatown

The Wood County Health Department is seeing its highest COVID-19 case rate of 2021.

GRETAWIRE

Wood County Health Department in COVID-19 “crisis mode”

Local realtors encourage residents to take advantage of East Texas’ market
Housing market
From personal tragedy, mom seeks to warn as fentanyl-laced drugs lead to increase in overdose deaths
Wichita mother Marcia Brown discusses the dangers of fentanyl-laced drugs after her two adult...
Sen. Jon Ossoff working to ensure timely mail delivery in Columbus
Sen. Jon Ossoff working to ensure timely mail delivery in Columbus