Wood County Health Department in COVID-19 “crisis mode”

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Health Department is seeing its highest COVID-19 case rate of 2021. According to a press release, Wood County is entering “crisis mode” with 568 active cases of COIVD-19 as of Nov. 18, 2021. The 7-day average is about 66 cases per day.

The Wood County Health Department no longer has the capacity to follow up with everyone who has tested positive or their close contacts.

They said while the health department will attempt to follow-up with individuals who test positive, review isolation recommendations, and determine close contacts, the response may be delayed by more than 24 hours.

They say if you have tested positive, be sure to stay home and isolate yourself for a minimum of 10 days. Those who are vaccinated do not have to quarantine unless they develop symptoms.

