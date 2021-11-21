Broadcast Times

Hundreds protest Rittenhouse acquittal across US

Demonstrators chant slogans as they march to protest the verdict of Kyle Rittenhouse in Los...
Demonstrators chant slogans as they march to protest the verdict of Kyle Rittenhouse in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after testifying he acted in self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Law enforcement in Portland declared a riot Friday night as about 200 demonstrators protested the acquittal of a teen who killed two people and injured another in Wisconsin.

The protesters were breaking windows, throwing objects at police and talking about burning down a local government building in downtown Portland, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The crowd had dispersed by about 11 p.m., KOIN TV reported.

The Portland Police Bureau said several people were given citations, but only one person who had an outstanding warrant from another matter was arrested.

The protesters gathered following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse killed two people and injured another during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin last year.

Protests have been held in several other U.S. cities into Saturday over the verdict, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

About 1,000 people marched through downtown Chicago Saturday afternoon, organized by Black Lives Matter Chicago and other local activist groups. According to the Chicago Tribune, protesters held signs that stated, “STOP WHITE SUPREMACY” and “WE’RE HITTING THE STREETS TO PROTEST THIS RACIST INJUSTICE SYSTEM” with a picture of Rittenhouse carrying a weapon.

Tanya Watkins, executive director of Southsiders Organized for Unity and Liberation, spoke at a rally in Federal Plaza before the march, according to the Tribune.

“While I am not surprised by yesterday’s verdict, I am tired. I am disappointed. I am enraged. … I have lost every ounce of faith in this justice system,” said Watkins, who is Black.

In North Carolina, dozens of people gathered Saturday near the state Capitol building to protest the verdict, the Raleigh News & Observer reported. Speakers led the crowd of roughly 75 people in chants of “No justice, no peace!” and “Abolish the police!” Police officers on motorcycle accompanied the protesters and blocked traffic for them as they marched down a street past bars and restaurants.

After the murder of George Floyd last year by police in Minneapolis, there were ongoing, often violent protest in Portland. Some activists complained that the police were heavy-handed in their response. Shortly after the Rittenhouse verdict, Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell said that officers were working on plans for Friday night and the weekend.

By about 8:50 p.m., about 200 protesters had gathered in downtown Portland and blocked streets. By 9 p.m., windows were broken and doors of city facilities were damaged.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office designated the event a riot, and said in a news release Saturday that some demonstrators had thrown urine, water bottles and batteries at deputies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Biden’s political standing fuels Democratic worry about 2024
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Protests erupt over virus restrictions in Austria, Italy, Croatia
A woman blows a whistle during a demonstration against the country's coronavirus restrictions...
House OKs $2T ‘Build Back Better’ social, climate bill in Biden win; Senate next
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., presides over House passage of President Joe...
Semiconductor investments not coming quickly enough for some lawmakers and White House
Semiconductor investments not coming quickly enough for some lawmakers and White House
DoorDash’s technological know-how offers help to food banks
Volunteer Linda Nordin places a meat package into a box with other food at the Northern...

GRETAWIRE

Housing market

GRETAWIRE

Local realtors encourage residents to take advantage of East Texas’ market

Wichita mother Marcia Brown discusses the dangers of fentanyl-laced drugs after her two adult...

GRETAWIRE

From personal tragedy, mom seeks to warn as fentanyl-laced drugs lead to increase in overdose deaths

Sen. Jon Ossoff working to ensure timely mail delivery in Columbus

GRETAWIRE

Sen. Jon Ossoff working to ensure timely mail delivery in Columbus

Women reaching for veggies

GRETAWIRE

Increased monthly WIC funds through end of year in McDonough, Schuyler Counties

GRETAWIRE

Game and Fish Commission allocates $500,000 for Kaycee to Buffalo wildlife crossing project

Davenport City Council chambers

GRETAWIRE

Mississippi River Flood Resiliency Plan presented to Davenport City Council

Federal money could help Quincy replace lead pipe service lines
An old lead pipe
New voluntary buyout program for flood-prone properties starting in Denham Springs
Denham Springs, La.
Mobile sports gambling company, casino push for legalized sports betting in Kansas