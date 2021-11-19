Broadcast Times

Sen. Jon Ossoff working to ensure timely mail delivery in Columbus

Sen. Jon Ossoff working to ensure timely mail delivery in Columbus
Sen. Jon Ossoff working to ensure timely mail delivery in Columbus
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff is making strides to improve mail delivery in the Fountain City.

Senator Ossoff secured commitment from a Biden Administration official to solve mail delivery delays in the Chattahoochee Valley.

This comes at a time where mail deliveries are behind due to the holidays, supply chain shortages, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many people in the Chattahoochee Valley have experienced mail delays - and Georgia’s senator wants to work with Biden Administration officials to ensure timely delivery.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local realtors encourage residents to take advantage of East Texas’ market
Housing market
From personal tragedy, mom seeks to warn as fentanyl-laced drugs lead to increase in overdose deaths
Wichita mother Marcia Brown discusses the dangers of fentanyl-laced drugs after her two adult...
City leaders speak out about record-breaking homicides
LMPD at a homicide in 2019
Increased monthly WIC funds through end of year in McDonough, Schuyler Counties
Women reaching for veggies
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases

GRETAWIRE

Housing market

GRETAWIRE

Local realtors encourage residents to take advantage of East Texas’ market

Wichita mother Marcia Brown discusses the dangers of fentanyl-laced drugs after her two adult...

GRETAWIRE

From personal tragedy, mom seeks to warn as fentanyl-laced drugs lead to increase in overdose deaths

Women reaching for veggies

GRETAWIRE

Increased monthly WIC funds through end of year in McDonough, Schuyler Counties

GRETAWIRE

Game and Fish Commission allocates $500,000 for Kaycee to Buffalo wildlife crossing project

Davenport City Council chambers

GRETAWIRE

Mississippi River Flood Resiliency Plan presented to Davenport City Council

Federal money could help Quincy replace lead pipe service lines
An old lead pipe
New voluntary buyout program for flood-prone properties starting in Denham Springs
Denham Springs, La.
Mobile sports gambling company, casino push for legalized sports betting in Kansas