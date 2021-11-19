Increased monthly WIC funds through end of year in McDonough, Schuyler Counties

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - More women in the Tri-states will be able to get the fruits and veggies they need to feed their kids now that their Women Infant and Child benefits are increasing until the end of the year.

The McDonough and Schuyler County health departments are helping 430 women who are directly benefiting from the change and some say it will go a long way to help.

Amanda Mangan said she, and her fiancé, spend about $100 every two weeks.

Now, WIC is giving mom’s almost three times as much money a month, from $9 dollars to $24 until Dec. 31 to help them afford more healthy food options for their kids.

“To be able to have more money to spend on those options is a great idea because I know how expensive that can get,” Mangan said.

Mangan said her mom was single with four kids and WIC helped them out.

“I remember from being a kid, us being on WIC, and I remember her frustration about not being able to get fresh fruits and vegetables as consistently,” she said.

McDonough County Health Department WIC Coordinator Jennifer Plate said this is the biggest increase WIC has made in the 20 years she has been in the industry.

“It’s pretty big for this to happen with this amount of money. They’re actually trying to push it through September 2022, but Congress has to approve it,” Plate said.

Plate said the additional money for WIC is coming because of COVID through the American Rescue Plan Act.

“I do think COVID is what initially started it. And I think we have had some dropping numbers and this definitely helped to pull people back because it is such a benefit to have healthy food, to have the increase in fruits and vegetables,” Plate said.

Mangan said she hopes Congress makes this two-month increase permanent.

“If I was a younger kid, you know, my mom would have loved to have had more options to get fresh fruits and vegetables. So I see it as a positive thing. I really hope they continue doing it,” she said.

Plate said you can enroll in the WIC program anytime throughout the year. All you need to apply is proof of income and residence in the county in which you’re applying.

She said you can call the health department at (309) 837-9951 ext. 2270 to get the application started.

