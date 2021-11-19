Broadcast Times

City leaders speak out about record-breaking homicides

LMPD at a homicide in 2019
LMPD at a homicide in 2019(WAVE)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:49 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two different community conversations were held in Louisville about the rise in violence. The city homicide record is now tied with a month and a half remaining in 2021.

LMPD Chief Erika Shields talked to people at the Frazier History Museum for the “Racial Reckoning: Policing” program. She made it clear that the community and police need to build relationships to solve and stop these homicides.

“It’s just so discouraging, but we have a job to do and so we just go out every day and try to prevent the next act of violence and make arrests on the ones that occur,” she said. “Everybody should be able to go out of their house and feel safe. We’ve got work to do.”

Reverend Dr. Charles Elliott Jr. brought together a packed room of people at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church.

“I wanted us to come together and talk about where do we go from here,” he said. “Talking about the killing won’t get it done.”

The reverend spoke about unity as a possible solution.

“We are going to have to do it together,” Elliott said. “We can’t do it separately.”

Mayor Greg Fischer was a special guest at the church.

He said to stop the homicides, the people responsible for pulling the trigger need to be found.

“Our homicide closure rate right now is around 40 percent,” Fischer said. “It should be around 75-80 percent. So when it’s that low, what that means is that trigger puller is still out there pulling the trigger.”

