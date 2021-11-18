Broadcast Times

White House offering more aid for winter heat, utility bills

President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)
By JOSH BOAK
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Biden administration is taking steps to help distribute several billion dollars in aid for winter heating and utility bills, an unprecedented sum that comes largely from its $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The package provided an additional $4.5 billion for the government’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which typically has funding of $3 billion to $4 billion annually. Aid for renters can also cover utility costs, while the money provided to state, local and tribal governments can help families that face high heating bills and are ineligible for other programs.

“It’s another example of where the American Rescue Plan included extra precautions to ensure we would be prepared,” said Gene Sperling, who is overseeing coronavirus relief for the White House. “These new programs and funding were designed to ensure that if the weather was colder or the prices were higher, we would have the highest resources ever to help as many hard-pressed families as possible.”

The White House sent out invitations for a call Thursday afternoon with representatives from governors’ offices to discuss ways to distribute the funds and coordinate across programs. Speakers on the call will include Sperling, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and the governors of Connecticut, Maine, Michigan and Minnesota.

The aid helps to create a cushion that limits the shock of higher energy costs ahead of winter. Republican lawmakers have said the relief package, which became law in March, caused higher levels of inflation, with prices in October 6.2% higher than a year ago. The GOP argument is that the Biden relief package sent too much money into the economy, sending prices up and hurting middle-class and lower-income families.

“The Democrats’ inflation is functioning like an ultra-punitive tax on the American families who can least afford it,” Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said Wednesday.

But in this instance, the spending from the aid package is already helping to insulate millions of households from higher utility bills and reducing strains on household budgets. Estimates by the Urban Institute based off a Census Bureau survey indicate that a third of families used the monthly payments from the expanded child tax credit to pay their utility bills between July and October 2021.

Electricity and natural gas prices are roughly 11% higher than a year ago, according to the Labor Department’s consumer price index. Heating oil prices have more than doubled over the past year, according to the Energy Information Administration.

The administration is also calling on utilities and energy companies to use the available government resources to protect their most vulnerable customers. DTE Energy, Eversource, National Grid, NorthWestern Energy, Green Mountain Power, Portland General Electric, Vermont Gas, and the delivered fuel trade association NEFI have agreed to identify and notify eligible recipients and guarantee no shutoffs for customers seeking assistance.

The aid helps to create a cushion that limits the shock of higher energy costs ahead of winter. Republican lawmakers have said the relief package, which became law in March, caused higher levels of inflation, with prices in October 6.2% higher than a year ago. The GOP argument is that the Biden relief package sent too much money into the economy, causing prices to rise and hurting middle-class and lower-income families.

“The Democrats’ inflation is functioning like an ultra-punitive tax on the American families who can least afford it,” Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said in a Wednesday floor speech.

But in this instance, the spending from the aid package is already helping to insulate millions of households from higher utility bills and reducing strains on household budgets. Estimates by the Urban Institute based off a Census Bureau survey indicate that a third of families used the monthly payments from the expanded child tax credit to pay their utility bills between July and October 2021.

Electricity and natural gas prices are roughly 11% higher than a year ago, according to the Labor Department’s consumer price index. Heating oil prices have more than doubled over the past year, according to the Energy Information Administration.

The administration is also calling on utilities and energy companies to use the available government resources to protect their most vulnerable customers. DTE Energy, Eversource, National Grid and NorthWestern Energy have already agreed to identify and notify eligible recipients and guarantee no shutoffs for customers seeking assistance.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Oklahoma governor commutes Julius Jones’ death sentence
This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius...
Pfizer, US ink $5.29B deal for possible COVID-19 treatment
This image provided by Pfizer shows its COVID-19 pill. Drugmaker Pfizer said Tuesday, Nov. 16,...
Tennessee senator pushes back on financial compensation for families separated at the border
Tennessee senator pushes back on financial compensation for families separated at the border

GRETAWIRE

GRETAWIRE

Game and Fish Commission allocates $500,000 for Kaycee to Buffalo wildlife crossing project

Davenport City Council chambers

GRETAWIRE

Mississippi River Flood Resiliency Plan presented to Davenport City Council

An old lead pipe

GRETAWIRE

Federal money could help Quincy replace lead pipe service lines

Denham Springs, La.

GRETAWIRE

New voluntary buyout program for flood-prone properties starting in Denham Springs

GRETAWIRE

Mobile sports gambling company, casino push for legalized sports betting in Kansas

Autauga County Schools is asking for a 15 mill property tax increase to help with capital...

GRETAWIRE

Autauga County Commission tables vote on property tax increase

Visit Minot working towards EDA grant
Visit Minot project
Local homeowner frustrated with multiple accidents near and around his property
November 15th 2021 accident on West 7th Street
Fire officials urge heating safety as winter months approach
St. Albans Fire Department