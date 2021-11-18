Broadcast Times

WATCH: Gov. Polis announces plan to raise minimum wage for state direct care workers in Colorado

WATCH: Gov. Polis news conference on Colorado’s COVID-19 response
Gov. Jared Polis during a Sept. 21, 2021, news conference.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday announced an approved plan to raise the minimum wage for Colorado’s direct care workers to $15 an hour.

Direct care workers are those who work with older adults and disabilities.

“This agreement to raise the state minimum wage to $15/hour will help Colorado attract talented individuals to get the work done. I’m thrilled about this historic agreement which will ensure that Colorado continues to be a workplace where employees can help serve our state and thrive,” said Governor Polis. “I want to thank everyone who participated in this process. Colorado is proud of our efforts to ensure that workers are treated equitably and paid a fair wage.”

The announcement on Thursday also included a first-ever partnership agreement between the union Colorado WINS and the state. The plan hopes to provide pay of $15 per hour for all state employees.

“State employees are public servants who provide critical services to Coloradans every day,” said Senate President Leroy Garcia (D-Pueblo). “With the Governor’s signature, the historic agreement between the State of Colorado and Colorado WINS is a huge victory that ensures that tens of thousands of state employees can continue their work and thrive in the communities they serve. This victory is the product of many years of hard work and collaboration performed by countless people across the state. I am grateful to all state employees for everything they do for our communities, and I am proud to celebrate this groundbreaking achievement with all our partners who made this day possible.”

Click here for more details on the plan with Colorado Wins.

