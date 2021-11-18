Broadcast Times

Mississippi River Flood Resiliency Plan presented to Davenport City Council

Davenport City Council chambers
Davenport City Council chambers(KWQC)
By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - More than two years after record flooding in Downtown Davenport, a study designed to protect the city from future flooding presented its findings for a public hearing at Wednesday night’s Committee of the Whole Meeting.

The Mississippi River Flood Resiliency Plan proposed a series of projects, ranging from road detours for future floods to public-private partnerships for protecting individual buildings. The most comprehensive of these projects was a three-phase plan to improve the city’s structural defenses against flooding.

Phase One includes non-structural programs such as the continued acquisition of property in harm’s way and structural upgrades on existing, mostly underground, structures like sewage and drainage.

Then, Phase Two continues to look at underground systems while also adding above-ground improvements, such as raising roads or building floodwalls.

Finally, Phase Three works to make sure the improvements in the previous two phases flow together. It also implements permanent pumping stations at four different areas along the river.

Assistant Public Works Director Clay Merrit said he believes this plan addresses the community’s concerns.

“We have a really balanced and diverse opinion throughout our entire community so we think what we’re proposing now is balanced and it’s nuanced,” Merritt said. “It’s not a one size fits all approach.”

Everyone on the council applauded the work done by the study. However, Fourth Ward Alderman Ray Ambrose raised concerns about the plan’s financial future.

“Let’s slow down. Let’s do this in a fiscally responsible way,” Ambrose said. “This area that’s impacted is probably one percent of our great city.”

According to Merrit, funding for the plan is still to be determined. Currently, the city is looking at state and federal grants. He said public works is finding out if funds may be made available by the recently signed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

At-large Alderman, Kyle Gripp said he thinks the council can take action quickly and responsibly.

“We don’t commit future councils to spending money. What we have here is a plan and a road map together, and it starts with Phase One,” Gripp said. “Anything in Phase One is an immediate [return on investment]”

The council voted to include the plan in next week’s consent agenda.

For the study’s complete findings and its presentation, visit the City of Davenport’s website.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Game and Fish Commission allocates $500,000 for Kaycee to Buffalo wildlife crossing project
Federal money could help Quincy replace lead pipe service lines
An old lead pipe
New voluntary buyout program for flood-prone properties starting in Denham Springs
Denham Springs, La.
What we know about the 1,903 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Texas Coronavirus update
North Carolina reports 2,171 new coronavirus cases; percent positive at 6.1%
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...

GRETAWIRE

GRETAWIRE

Game and Fish Commission allocates $500,000 for Kaycee to Buffalo wildlife crossing project

An old lead pipe

GRETAWIRE

Federal money could help Quincy replace lead pipe service lines

Denham Springs, La.

GRETAWIRE

New voluntary buyout program for flood-prone properties starting in Denham Springs

GRETAWIRE

Mobile sports gambling company, casino push for legalized sports betting in Kansas

Autauga County Schools is asking for a 15 mill property tax increase to help with capital...

GRETAWIRE

Autauga County Commission tables vote on property tax increase

Visit Minot working towards EDA grant
Visit Minot project
Local homeowner frustrated with multiple accidents near and around his property
November 15th 2021 accident on West 7th Street
Fire officials urge heating safety as winter months approach
St. Albans Fire Department