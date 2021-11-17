Broadcast Times

Visit Minot working towards EDA grant

Visit Minot project
Visit Minot project(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Visit Minot is working towards a project downtown to help new and existing businesses market themselves.

They want to renovate and open a tourism industry marketing incubator downtown.

It will include a space for pop-up stores and other tools to help businesses market themselves.

They are applying for a federal grant to help fund the initiative.

“All of the businesses that appeal to people outside of Ward County. It would strengthen the entire industry, and we’re really hopeful that all of this work that we’re putting in turns out to be a positive grant application for us,” said Stephanie Schoenrock, executive director.

They also plan on making the facility the new home of Visit Minot

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

North Carolina reports 2,171 new coronavirus cases; percent positive at 6.1%
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
South Carolina reports 370 new coronavirus cases
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
Mobile sports gambling company, casino push for legalized sports betting in Kansas
Autauga County Commission tables vote on property tax increase
Autauga County Schools is asking for a 15 mill property tax increase to help with capital...
Local homeowner frustrated with multiple accidents near and around his property
November 15th 2021 accident on West 7th Street

GRETAWIRE

GRETAWIRE

Mobile sports gambling company, casino push for legalized sports betting in Kansas

Autauga County Schools is asking for a 15 mill property tax increase to help with capital...

GRETAWIRE

Autauga County Commission tables vote on property tax increase

November 15th 2021 accident on West 7th Street

GRETAWIRE

Local homeowner frustrated with multiple accidents near and around his property

St. Albans Fire Department

GRETAWIRE

Fire officials urge heating safety as winter months approach

Town of Pamelia water tower

GRETAWIRE

City of Watertown inks water deal with town of Pamelia

Officials discuss infrastructure impacts for Illinois Quad Cities
Centennial Bridge
Gilmer to use grant money, bond funds for park projects
Gilmer to use grant money, bond funds for park projects
Mankato Area Public Schools to purchase former MRCI building
MRCI named to 2020 Mankato Marathon Charity Program