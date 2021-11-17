Broadcast Times

Nevada Governor signs redistricting bills

(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:43 PM EST
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) has signed the two bills that redistricts the state based on the 2020 census data.

SBI revises the boundaries of Nevada’s four Congressional districts, the 21 State Senate districts, and the 42 State Assembly Districts. AB1 redraws the boundaries of the Board of Regents 13 districts.

You can find more on the new districts at leg.state.nv.us.

“After a thoughtful, efficient and productive session, I am proud to sign these bills into law today,” said Nevada Gov. Sisolak in a statement provided to KOLO 8 News Now. “These maps reflect Nevada’s diversity and reflect public feedback gathered throughout the legislative process. I want to thank members of the Nevada Legislature, including Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, for their partnership in this process.”

